AUD/USD Price Analysis: Nears six-week low of 0.6835 on the break of 100-day SMA

- AUD/USD closes below 50% of Fibonacci retracement for the time in a month.
- An ascending trend line since early-October, 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement will question sellers.
- 0.6930/40 area limit pair’s near-term upside.
AUD/USD extends its four-day-old declines while flashing fresh six-week low of 0.6835 during early Wednesday. The pair registered its first daily closing below 100-day SMA since early December on Tuesday.
With this, the Aussie prices are likely to slip further towards a 16-week-old rising trend line, at 0.6827, whereas 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s October-December month upside, near 0.6812, will restrict extended downside.
If at all bears refrain from respecting the key Fibonacci retracement level, the November month low surrounding 0.6750 could grab the spotlight.
Alternatively, 50% and 38.2% of Fibonacci retracement levels, near 0.6855 and 0.6900 respectively, will question the pair’s pullback moves ahead of 0.6930/40 area including multiple tops marked since October-end.
In a case where the bulls dominate beyond 0.6940, 0.7000 and the previous month top around 0.7045 will return to the charts.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6836
|Today Daily Change
|-9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.6845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6923
|Daily SMA50
|0.687
|Daily SMA100
|0.6844
|Daily SMA200
|0.6884
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6881
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6842
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6935
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6871
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6866
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6831
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.687
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6895
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Fresh lows, channel support tested, Golden Ratio in focus
Bears taking out the H&S neckline, target channel support/uptrend at 0.6829. Failures of the channel open risk to 61.8% Fibo and then 0.6755 November low. The risk-off mood in Asia not helping bull's case ahead of key data and an expected rate cut from a dovish RBA.
USD/JPY: Major bull cross fails to inspire Yen bears
USD/JPY is hovering below 110.00 with yen showing resilience, despite the bullish development on technical charts. The S&P 500 futures are hinting at risk reset in the markets. A notable equity market recovery could weigh over yen.
Coronavirus FX Selloff, CAD Prime for Bank of Canada Breakout?
The most influential story for the financial markets today was reports that the first US case of corona virus has been confirmed. This deadly virus is spreading across the globe creating concerns about the impact on travel and consumer spending.
Gold: Stays below $1,560 following Tuesday’s bearish spinning top
Gold remains on the back foot while trading around $1,556.90 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal portrayed a bearish candlestick formation, backed by bearish MACD, during the previous day.
GBP/USD: Aims to revisit 200-hour SMA, immediate support trendline
GBP/USD registers mild losses while trading around 1.3045 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair earlier reversed from 50% Fib retracement of its fall from Jan 07 to 14. A two-week-old falling trend line adds to the resistance.