AUD/USD Price Analysis: Near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders

  • AUD/USD surrendered a major part of early gains to multi-week tops.
  • The intraday pullback found decent support ahead of 50-hour SMA.
  • The set-up favours bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.

The AUD/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to five-week tops and started retreating from the vicinity of 61.8% Fibonacci of the 0.7041-0.5509 downfall.

The intraday pullback once again managed to attract some dip-buying ahead of 50-hour SMA, which now seems to act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have eased from the overbought territory and maintained their positive bias on the daily chart, favouring bulls.

Moreover, the recent positive move over the past three weeks or so has been along an ascending trend-channel, which adds credence to the constructive outlook.

Hence, any subsequent fall below the mentioned support, currently around the 0.6370 region, might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit the downside.

Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to accelerate the fall further towards the 0.6335 intermediate support before eventually dropping to the 0.6300 mark.

AUD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Techincal levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6397
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 0.6382
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6064
Daily SMA50 0.6381
Daily SMA100 0.6622
Daily SMA200 0.6726
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.641
Previous Daily Low 0.6326
Previous Weekly High 0.6369
Previous Weekly Low 0.5991
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6378
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6358
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6336
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6289
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6252
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6419
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6456
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6503

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

