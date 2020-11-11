AUD/USD Price Analysis: Multiple supports direct bulls towards 0.7300

- AUD/USD buyers attack intraday high, stays past key supports.
- Confluence of 100-HMA, weekly support line initially challenges sellers.
- 0.7340/45 region comprising the monthly high becomes the key upside hurdle.
AUD/USD refreshes the day’s high, currently around 0.7292, up 0.15% intraday, during the early Wednesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends Tuesday’s bounce off a joint of 100-HMA and an ascending trend line from last Wednesday the previous day.
The said HMA presently stays near an upward sloping trend line from November 02, around 0.7263, to restrict the pair’s immediate downside ahead of the one-week-old support line, at 0.7254 now.
Other than the stated support lines, the 0.7200 round-figure and 200-HMA near 0.7170 also probes the AUD/USD sellers amid an absence of bearish MACD.
The same help AUD/USD bulls to aim for the 0.7300 as a nearby target ahead of challenging the monthly peak surrounding 0.7340.
However, a horizontal zone comprising August-end low and highs marked afterward, around 0.7340/45, holds the key to the quote’s further upside towards the yearly top beyond the 0.7400 psychological magnet.
AUD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7288
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.7277
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7133
|Daily SMA50
|0.7176
|Daily SMA100
|0.7136
|Daily SMA200
|0.6817
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7295
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7252
|Previous Weekly High
|0.729
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.699
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7268
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7278
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7231
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.721
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7298
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7318
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7341
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
