AUD/USD Price Analysis: Multiple supports direct bulls towards 0.7300

  • AUD/USD buyers attack intraday high, stays past key supports.
  • Confluence of 100-HMA, weekly support line initially challenges sellers.
  • 0.7340/45 region comprising the monthly high becomes the key upside hurdle.

AUD/USD refreshes the day’s high, currently around 0.7292, up 0.15% intraday, during the early Wednesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends Tuesday’s bounce off a joint of 100-HMA and an ascending trend line from last Wednesday the previous day.

The said HMA presently stays near an upward sloping trend line from November 02, around 0.7263, to restrict the pair’s immediate downside ahead of the one-week-old support line, at 0.7254 now.

Other than the stated support lines, the 0.7200 round-figure and 200-HMA near 0.7170 also probes the AUD/USD sellers amid an absence of bearish MACD.

The same help AUD/USD bulls to aim for the 0.7300 as a nearby target ahead of challenging the monthly peak surrounding 0.7340.

However, a horizontal zone comprising August-end low and highs marked afterward, around 0.7340/45, holds the key to the quote’s further upside towards the yearly top beyond the 0.7400 psychological magnet.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7288
Today Daily Change 11 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.15%
Today daily open 0.7277
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7133
Daily SMA50 0.7176
Daily SMA100 0.7136
Daily SMA200 0.6817
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7295
Previous Daily Low 0.7252
Previous Weekly High 0.729
Previous Weekly Low 0.699
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7268
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7278
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7254
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7231
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.721
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7298
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7318
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7341

 

 

