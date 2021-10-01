AUD/USD Price Analysis: Moves toward 0.7200 inside downward channel

- AUD/USD trades lower on Friday in the early European session.
- The pair persistently moves inside the downward channel starting from September 3.
- A break of 0.7200 would expose more downside risk for AUD/USD.
AUD/USD fails to extend the previous session's momentum on Friday. The pair fell from the high of 0.7258 composed of more than 80-pips movement in the overnight session. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7208, down 0.27% for the day.
AUD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the AUD/USD pair has been moving inside the downside channel after posting a high at 0.7478 on September 3.
In addition to that, the bearish trend gets its conviction once the price skids below the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7330. Having said that, a close below 0.7200 would pave the way for the 0.7170 and 0.7145 horizontal support levels.
\The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trades below the midline with a bearish crossover. Any downtick in the MACD would open the gates for the low of August 20 at 0.7105.
Alternatively, if the price sustains above the intraday high it could move back to the 0.7255 horizontal resistance level followed by Tuesday's high of 0.7312. A daily close above the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7326 would make the higher possibility of the 0.7350 horizontal resistance level.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7208
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.7226
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7309
|Daily SMA50
|0.7317
|Daily SMA100
|0.746
|Daily SMA200
|0.759
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7258
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7172
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7225
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7179
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7133
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7265
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7305
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
