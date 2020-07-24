AUD/USD Price Analysis: Loss of 0.71 may prove crucial, further falls eyed– Confluence Detector

AUD/USD has been on the back foot as the market mood has worsened amid intensifying Sino-American tensions. China closed the US consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for Washington's move against China's mission in Houston, the latter accused of spying.
The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground and the Aussie, a risk currency, is losing ground. Investors are also concerned about the coronavirus situation in Melbourne and are shrugging off upbeat Australian Purchasing Managers' Indexes.
How is A$/USD positioned on the technical charts? Bulls may be on the back foot after the recent decline.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that AUD/USD faces fierce resistance at the 0.7096 to 0.7104 region, which is a dense cluster of lines including the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 1, the Simple Moving Average 5-4h, the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, and more.
If the currency pair manages to overcome that hurdle, it would eye 0.7170, which is the convergence of the PP one-week R3 and the previous daily high.
Looking down, immediate support is at 0.7067, where the previous monthly high, the BB 15min-Lower, and the PP one-day S1 meet up.
The next soft support is at 0.7045, which is where the PP one-week R1 hits the price.
Strong support awaits only at 0.7001, which is the confluence of the PP one-day S3, the SMA 100-4h, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
