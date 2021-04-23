AUD/USD Price Analysis: Looks to recapture 200-HMA on the road to recovery

- AUD/USD attempts a bounce, as bulls regain 0.7700
- Hourly chart points to a bumpy road to recovery amid bearish RSI.
- The aussie takes a reprieve from fresh DXY selling.
AUD/USD is attempting a comeback above 0.7700, having hit fresh six-day lows at 0.7690 on Thursday after the US dollar rebounded sharply amid risk-aversion.
Reports that US President Joe Biden is proposing to hike the capital gains tax triggered a wave of risk-aversion and knocked-off Wall Street indices, lifting the haven demand for the greenback.
At the time of writing, the aussie is looking to recapture the 200-hourly moving average support-turned-resistance at 0.7719, as it bounces off daily lows at 0.7698.
The renewed uptick in the spot is back by the sharp reversal seen in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) from lower levels. The indicator still remains below the midline, suggesting a shallow recovery for the AUD bulls.
Therefore, the bearish 21-HMA at 0.7726 could offer stiff resistance if the rebound extends.
The next test for the buyers is seen at the 50-HMA, which is now located at 0.7732.
AUD/USD hourly chart
Alternatively, a rejection at higher levels could once again recall the sellers, exposing the multi-day lows.
The psychological 0.7650 level could be next on the sellers’ radars.
AUD/USD additional levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7718
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.7708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7666
|Daily SMA50
|0.7722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7685
|Daily SMA200
|0.7444
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7765
|Previous Daily Low
|0.769
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7762
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7718
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7736
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7752
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7827
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
