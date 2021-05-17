AUD/USD Price Analysis: Looks to extend losses beyond 20-day SMA

AUD/USD lost previous week momentum in the Asian session.

More downside on the cards if price breaks below 0.7750.

Negative MACD tilts in favor of the downward momentum.

The AUD/USD pair is accumulating losses on the first day of the week in the Asian session. The pair opened higher, albeit fizzels out rather quickly to touch the session’s low at 0.7756.

At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.7758, down 0.24% on the day.

AUD/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the pair is consolidating near the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7757. If price breaks below the mentioned level, then the next stop for it would be the 0.7720 horizontal support level followed by Thursday's low at 0.7687.

The receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator signals at more downside price action towards the 0.7650 horizontal support level.

Alternatively, on moving higher, the first area of resistance could be the 0.7800 horizontal resistance zone followed by Wednesday’s high at 0.7847 for AUD/USD bulls.

The next area of the resistance would be the February 26 high at 0.7884.

AUD/USD Additional Levels

AUD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7763 Today Daily Change -0.0014 Today Daily Change % -0.18 Today daily open 0.7777 Trends Daily SMA20 0.7763 Daily SMA50 0.7712 Daily SMA100 0.7723 Daily SMA200 0.7495 Levels Previous Daily High 0.7788 Previous Daily Low 0.7713 Previous Weekly High 0.7892 Previous Weekly Low 0.7688 Previous Monthly High 0.7819 Previous Monthly Low 0.7531 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7759 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7742 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7731 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7684 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7656 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7806 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7834 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7881



