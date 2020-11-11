AUD/USD Price Analysis: Looking heavy under 0.7270 but recent uptrend intact

  • AUD/USD trades marginally lower on Wednesday, but losses are better contained than most other major USD pairs.
  • The Australian dollar remains above upwards trendline support, but could test hit support at 0.7240 upon a break.

AUD/USD trades marginally lower on the day on Wednesday by around 20 pips or 0.3%, weighed by a broad pick up in USD strength since the European session began. Compared to most other USD major pairs, however, losses are well contained; EUR/USD trades lower by around 70 pips or 0.6% and GBP/USD lower by around 70 pips or 0.5%. AUD/USD is seeing more modest losses as a result of its correlation to NZD/USD, which got a sizeable boost in wake of today’s RBNZ meeting and still trades solidly in the green.

For now, AUD/USD’s recent uptrend since the end of last week remains intact; the pair has been respecting a trendline linking the low of 6 November 2020, 10 November 2020, and the low set a few hours ago.

If AUD/USD breaks below this trendline, a test of the 6 November 2020 low/9 October 2020 high at around 0.7240 could be on the cards. Conversely, if the bulls prevail over the coming days and keep AUD/USD on an upward trajectory, a test of Monday’s high at 0.7340 is likely.  

Looking at AUD/USD on a longer timeframe, the pair continues to reside close to the top of its recent 0.70-0.7350 range that has prevailed since mid-September. If the pair can rally above 0.7350, the door will be open for a re-test of 2020 highs at just above 0.7400. Conversely, if the pair fails in its attempts to break out to the upside of its multi-month recent range, the bears could send the pair gradually back down towards 0.70. 

Overview
Today last price 0.7266
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 0.7277
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7133
Daily SMA50 0.7176
Daily SMA100 0.7136
Daily SMA200 0.6817
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7295
Previous Daily Low 0.7252
Previous Weekly High 0.729
Previous Weekly Low 0.699
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7268
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7278
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7254
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7231
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.721
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7298
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7318
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7341

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

