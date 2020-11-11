AUD/USD Price Analysis: Looking heavy under 0.7270 but recent uptrend intact

AUD/USD trades marginally lower on Wednesday, but losses are better contained than most other major USD pairs.

The Australian dollar remains above upwards trendline support, but could test hit support at 0.7240 upon a break.

AUD/USD trades marginally lower on the day on Wednesday by around 20 pips or 0.3%, weighed by a broad pick up in USD strength since the European session began. Compared to most other USD major pairs, however, losses are well contained; EUR/USD trades lower by around 70 pips or 0.6% and GBP/USD lower by around 70 pips or 0.5%. AUD/USD is seeing more modest losses as a result of its correlation to NZD/USD, which got a sizeable boost in wake of today’s RBNZ meeting and still trades solidly in the green.

For now, AUD/USD’s recent uptrend since the end of last week remains intact; the pair has been respecting a trendline linking the low of 6 November 2020, 10 November 2020, and the low set a few hours ago.

If AUD/USD breaks below this trendline, a test of the 6 November 2020 low/9 October 2020 high at around 0.7240 could be on the cards. Conversely, if the bulls prevail over the coming days and keep AUD/USD on an upward trajectory, a test of Monday’s high at 0.7340 is likely.

Looking at AUD/USD on a longer timeframe, the pair continues to reside close to the top of its recent 0.70-0.7350 range that has prevailed since mid-September. If the pair can rally above 0.7350, the door will be open for a re-test of 2020 highs at just above 0.7400. Conversely, if the pair fails in its attempts to break out to the upside of its multi-month recent range, the bears could send the pair gradually back down towards 0.70.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

AUD/USD additional levels