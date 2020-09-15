AUD/USD Price Analysis: Jumps to near 2-week tops, inching closer to mid-0.7300s

- AUD/USD continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.
- The set-up seems favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
- Any meaningful dip towards the 0.7300 mark might be seen as a buying opportunity.
The AUD/USD pair built on last week's rebound from sub-0.7200 level and gained some strong traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. This marks the fourth day of a positive move in the previous five and pushed the pair to near two-week tops, around the 0.7340 region in the last hour.
Given the overnight breakthrough a symmetrical triangle, a sustained move beyond the 0.7300 round-figure mark was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. The momentum was further supported by bullish oscillators on hourly/daily charts and the heavily offered tone surrounding the greenback.
However, investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of the latest FOMC monetary policy decision, due to be announced on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the pair still seems poised to extend the trajectory further towards the 0.7360 intermediate resistance en-route the 0.7400 mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might attract some dip-buying near the 0.7300 mark and remain limited near 100-hour SMA, currently around the 0.7285 region. Sustained weakness below will negate the bullish outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to slide further towards the 0.7100 mark.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7337
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67
|Today daily open
|0.7288
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7262
|Daily SMA50
|0.7163
|Daily SMA100
|0.6942
|Daily SMA200
|0.6759
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7305
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7264
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7325
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7289
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7279
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7266
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7244
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7225
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7308
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7327
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7349
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hits three-week lows, eyes 105.00 ahead of Fed
USD/JPY drops to the lowest since August 28 as Japanese trade numbers please Yen buyers. The yen also remains underpinned by the pre-Fed caution trading while Japan's Suga formally takes up the country's leadership.
AUD/USD regains 0.7300 but stays cautious ahead of Fed
AUD/USD is once again challenging highs above 0.7300, heading towards two-week highs. Broad-based US dollar retreat amid a cautious market sentiment lifts the aussie. The bulls pay little heed to the US-China conflict, as all eyes remain on the FOMC decision.
Gold's love affair with bullish trendline continues
Gold trades around a multi-month bullish trendline for the ninth straight day. The Sept. 8 low is now the level to beat for the bears. Throughout the recovery rally, the bulls have persistently struggled to establish a foothold above the trendline hurdle.
WTI: Bullish conditions offer 1:3 R/R setup
WTI is correcting a weekly impulse which gives rise to a bullish trade setup. The price has stalled at resistance and technical indicators have confirmed a bullish environment.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.