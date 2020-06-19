AUD/USD Price Analysis: Intraday uptick struggles to find acceptance above 0.6900 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD edged higher on Friday and momentarily spiked above 0.6900 mark.
  • The set-up supports prospects for the resumption of the prior bullish trajectory.
  • The 0.6840-35 horizontal support now seems to act a strong base for the major.

The AUD/USD pair jumped to fresh session tops in the last hour, albeit struggled to find acceptance above the 0.6900 mark and quickly retreated few pips thereafter. The mentioned level coincides with 200-hour SMA.

Meanwhile, the intraday positive move assisted the pair to break through a short-term descending trend-line resistance, extending from YTD tops. This coupled with bullish oscillators on the daily chart add credence to the constructive outlook and support prospects for the resumption of the three-month-old bullish trend.

Bulls, however, need to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the 0.6920 level, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. The pair might then aim back to reclaim the key 0.7000 psychological mark before eventually darting towards the recent swing highs, around the 0.7065 region.

On the flip side, the 0.6840-35 region now seems to have emerged as a strong base, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and prompt some aggressive selling. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 0.6800 round-figure mark en-route weekly lows support near the 0.6775 region.

AUD/USD 1-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6884
Today Daily Change 0.0032
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 0.6852
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6821
Daily SMA50 0.6591
Daily SMA100 0.6492
Daily SMA200 0.6666
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6903
Previous Daily Low 0.6834
Previous Weekly High 0.7065
Previous Weekly Low 0.6799
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.686
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6877
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6824
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6795
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6756
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6892
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6931
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.696

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

GBP/USD struggles with 1.24, shrugging off robust UK data

GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, failing to recover from the blow it received from the BOE on Thursday. Retail sales leaped by 12% in May, beating expectations. Coronavirus figures are eyed.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hovers above 1.12 amid mixed mood, ahead of EU Summit

EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, consolidating its losses. Markets are looking for a direction amid coronavirus concerns. EU leaders will likely defer a decision on the recovery fund and action in Wall Street is awaited.

EUR/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading

The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole. 

XAU/USD clings to gains near $1,730

XAU/USD clings to gains near $1,730

Since dropping toward $1,700 on Monday, the troy ounce of the precious metal is trading in a relatively tight range and seems to be having a difficult time determining its next short-term direction.

Gold News

The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole. 

