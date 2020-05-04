AUD/USD Price Analysis: Intraday uptick falters near 200-hour SMA, focus shifts to RBA on Tuesday

- AUD/USD managed to rebound around 60 pips from over one-week lows.
- The uptick could be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the RBA.
- The set-up support prospects for a move back towards reclaiming 0.6500 mark.
The AUD/USD pair built on its steady intraday recovery move from over one-week lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.6425-30 region.
The goodish intraday bounce of around 60 pips lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and also seemed rather unaffected by a strong bid tone surrounding the USD, weaker risk sentiment.
The uptick could be solely attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of Tuesday's RBA policy decision, albeit deteriorating US-China relationship might cap any strong positive move.
From a technical perspective, the pair might find it difficult to build on its momentum further beyond 200-hour SMA and confront some fresh supply near the 0.6445-50 region.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started moving into the positive territory on hourly charts, supporting prospects for additional gains.
Some follow-through buying beyond the mentioned barrier might trigger a short-covering move and assist the pair to move back towards reclaiming the key 0.6500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 0.6375-70 region (daily swing low) now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might accelerate the slide further towards the 0.6350-40 support zone.
Below the mentioned support levels, the pair might turn vulnerable to break below the 0.6300 mark and slide further towards testing its next major support near the 0.6265-55 region.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
