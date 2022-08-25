- AUD/USD meets with some supply at higher levels and trims a part of its intraday gains.
- A goodish USD rebound from the weekly low exerts downward pressure on the major.
- Any subsequent slide is likely to find decent support near the 0.6935-0.6925 confluence.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some selling in the vicinity of the 0.7000 psychological mark and trims a part of its early gains to over a one-week high touched earlier this Thursday.
The US dollar rebounds swiftly from the weekly low following the release of better-than-expected US macro data, which reaffirms hawkish Fed expectations. Apart from this, an intraday turnaround in the equity markets further benefits the greenback's safe-haven status and acts as a headwind for the risk-sensitive aussie.
From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair struggles to find acceptance above the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. The intraday positive move stalls near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline witnessed over the past two weeks or so. The latter should now act as a pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, neutral oscillators on the daily chart warrant caution before placing aggressive directional bets. This, in turn, suggests any subsequent pullback is more likely to find decent support near the 0.6935-0.6925 confluence support. The said region comprises the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 23.6% Fibo. level.
Sustained weakness below the latter will suggest that this week's recovery move has run out of steam and make the AUD/USD pair vulnerable. Spot prices could then break through the 0.6900 mark and test the 0.6860-0.6855 horizontal support. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
On the flip side, the 50% Fibo. level, just ahead of the 0.7000 mark, now seems to act as an immediate strong resistance, above which the AUD/USD pair could climb to the 0.7030 area (61.8% Fibo. level). The momentum could further get extended and allow spot prices to aim to reclaim the 0.7100 round-figure mark.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6957
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72
|Today daily open
|0.6907
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6974
|Daily SMA50
|0.6918
|Daily SMA100
|0.7038
|Daily SMA200
|0.7136
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6956
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6872
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7129
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6858
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6904
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6783
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6951
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7036
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
