AUD/USD Price Analysis: In search of a firm direction, stuck in a range around mid-0.6300s

- AUD/USD extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session.
- The technical set-up warrants some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.
The AUD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around mid-0.6300s through the mid-European session on Monday.
The attempted intraday uptick faltered near a one-month-old ascending trend-line support break-point, which should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts have managed to hold in the bullish territory and support prospects for some near-term appreciating move.
However, persistent worries over an imminent global recession continued weighing on investors' sentiment and this was evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets.
This coupled with a strong pickup in the US dollar demand held investors from placing any fresh bullish bets and kept a lid on any meaningful positive move.
Conversely, bears are likely to wait for a sustained weakness below 200-hour SMA support, currently near the 0.6330 region, before positioning for any further downside.
Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to accelerate the fall towards the 0.6300 mark before eventually dropping to last week's swing low, around the 0.6265 region.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6359
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6363
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6171
|Daily SMA50
|0.6352
|Daily SMA100
|0.6606
|Daily SMA200
|0.6714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6385
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6314
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6445
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6264
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6358
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6341
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6323
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6283
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6252
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6394
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6425
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6465
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
