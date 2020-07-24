AUD/USD Price Analysis: Immediate falling channel probes recovery above 0.7100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD stretches pullback from 0.7092 to pierce nearby falling triangle’s resistance.
  • A two-day-old falling channel adds worries for the bulls.
  • Sellers have multiple downside barriers to justify control.

AUD/USD picks up the bids near 0.7118 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the aussie pair break the upper line of the adjacent descending triangle while staying inside a short-term falling trend channel. It should be noted that the quote flashed its first negative daily closing in five days on Thursday.

While a clear break of the nearby triangle will escalate the pair’s up-moves towards the channel’s resistance line, at 0.7144 now, the monthly high around 0.7183 and 0.7200 round-figure will add worries for the bulls.

Should the pair manage to stay strong past-0.7200, highs marked during the late-February and April months of 2019, around 0.7207/08, will cap the further north-run.

On the flip side, 0.7090 and 0.7080 are likely immediate supports for the pair traders to watch, a break of which could attack 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July 20-22 upside, at 0.7053, followed by 200-HMA level near 0.7030.

During the pair’s further weakness past-0.7030, the 0.7000 threshold will pop-up on the bears’ radars.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7113
Today Daily Change 15 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.21%
Today daily open 0.7098
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6975
Daily SMA50 0.686
Daily SMA100 0.6568
Daily SMA200 0.6689
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7162
Previous Daily Low 0.709
Previous Weekly High 0.7038
Previous Weekly Low 0.6921
Previous Monthly High 0.7065
Previous Monthly Low 0.6648
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7117
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7134
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7071
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7044
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6999
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7144
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7189
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7216

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

