AUD/USD Price Analysis: Holds rising trendline after above-forecast Aussie consumer confidence

  • AUD/USD defends a crucial technical line as Australian data beats estimates. 
  • A close above resistance near 0.7220 is needed to revive the bullish view. 

AUD/USD is bouncing up from the support of the trendline rising from Sept. 25 and Oct. 7 lows. 

At press time, the currency pair is trading at 0.7168, representing a 0.13% gain on the day, having tested the ascending trendline support of 0.7154 a few minutes ago. 

Australia's Consumer Confidence receded to 11.9% in October from September's 18%; however, the actual figure bettered the estimate of 9.9%. The above-forecast data may have helped the AUD/USD pair hold the uptrend line. 

Despite the rising trendline's defense, the immediate bias remains neutral, and a break above the technical line falling from Sept. 1 and Sept. 16 highs is needed to revive the broader uptrend. 

Currently, the descending trendline is located at 0.7222. A close above that level would expose the Sept. 16 high of 0.7345. Alt4ernatively, acceptance below 0.7154 would confirm a bearish reversal and may yield a re-test of the September low of 0.7006. 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7168
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 0.716
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7168
Daily SMA50 0.721
Daily SMA100 0.7083
Daily SMA200 0.6786
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7219
Previous Daily Low 0.715
Previous Weekly High 0.7244
Previous Weekly Low 0.7096
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7176
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7192
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7133
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7107
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7064
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7203
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7245
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7272

 

 

