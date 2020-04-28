AUD/USD Price Analysis: Hits fresh multi-week tops, bulls eyeing a move beyond 0.6500 mark

  • AUD/USD turns positive for the fifth consecutive session amid some aggressive USD selling.
  • The technical set-up favours bulls and supports prospects for a move towards 100-day SMA.

The AUD/USD pair turned positive for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday and shot to seven-week tops, around the key 0.6500 psychological mark in the last hour.

The momentum lifted the pair further beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.7040-0.5509 downfall, adding credence to a bullish break through YTD descending trend-line.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction and support prospects for additional gains amid some aggressive USD selling bias.

Some follow-through buying above the 0.6500 mark might be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and set the stage for a move towards 100-day SMA, around the 0.6575-80 region.

On the flip side, the 0.6440-35 region now seems to have emerged as immediate support, which if broken might accelerate the slide further towards the 0.6400 mark.

The dip might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit the downside near the trend-line resistance breakpoint, now turned support, near the 0.6380-75 region.

AUD/USD daily chart

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6498
Today Daily Change 0.0033
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 0.6465
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6271
Daily SMA50 0.631
Daily SMA100 0.6577
Daily SMA200 0.6693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6472
Previous Daily Low 0.6382
Previous Weekly High 0.6406
Previous Weekly Low 0.6253
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6438
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6417
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6407
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6349
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6317
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6497
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.653
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6588

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

