AUD/USD Price Analysis: Hesitates to cheer the break of 100-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD stays mildly bid around the highest in 10 weeks.
  • Failures to pick the bids above 100-day SMA indicates pullback.
  • 200-day SMA, March high lure buyers during further upside.

AUD/USD fades upside momentum while taking rounds to 0.6550, up 0.18% on a day, during the pre-European session on Wednesday.

That said, a sustained break above the key Fibonacci retracements of December 2019 to March 2020 fall and 100-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful.

As a result, bulls can aim for a 200-day SMA level of 0.6663 and March month top near 0.6685 during the further upside.

However, a daily closing below 100-day SMA level of 0.6500 will quickly fetch the quote towards 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement close to 0.6460/55.

In a case where the pair keeps declining below 0.6455, an upward sloping trend line from May 04, currently at 0.6408, will be on the bears’ radars.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6548
Today Daily Change 11 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 0.6537
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6458
Daily SMA50 0.6271
Daily SMA100 0.6507
Daily SMA200 0.6664
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6585
Previous Daily Low 0.651
Previous Weekly High 0.6562
Previous Weekly Low 0.6401
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6556
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6538
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6503
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6468
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6427
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6578
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.662
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6654

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

