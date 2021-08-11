AUD/USD Price Analysis: Hangs near multi-week lows, seems vulnerable to slide further

- AUD/USD met with some fresh supply on Wednesday and erased the overnight modest gains.
- The set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
- Attempted recovery move might continue to confront stiff resistance near the 0.7360-65 area.
The AUD/USD pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce from three-week lows and met with some fresh supply on Wednesday. The pair maintained its offered tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near daily lows, around the 0.7330-25 region.
The US dollar remained supported by firming market expectations that the Fed will begin its pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later. This, along with COVID-19 jitters, further underpinned the greenback's safe-haven demand and exerted some additional pressure on the perceived riskier aussie.
Looking at the technical picture, the overnight attempt recovery move faltered near a short-term ascending trend-line support breakpoint. The mentioned support-turned-resistance is currently pegged near the 0.7360-65 supply zone, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts maintained their bearish bias and are still far from being in the oversold territory. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for the resumption of the prior/well-established downtrend witnessed over the past three months or so.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 0.7300-0.7290 region, or YTD lows before positioning for any further depreciating move. The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the slide towards the 0.7230-25 intermediate support en-route the 0.7200 round figure.
On the flip side, the 0.7360-65 region might continue to act as immediate strong resistance. Any further move up might be seen as a selling opportunity near the 0.7400 mark. This, in turn, should keep a lid on any further gains for the AUD/USD pair near monthly swing highs, around the 0.7425 area.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7328
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.735
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7377
|Daily SMA50
|0.7503
|Daily SMA100
|0.7609
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7357
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7315
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7427
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7328
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7341
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7331
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7324
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7299
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7282
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7366
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7383
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7408
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
