AUD/USD Price Analysis: Greenback bulls defend descending triangle, 0.6750 a key support

- The confluence of the 50-EMA and the descending triangle has pushed the asset lower.
- Aussie bulls have surrendered the cushion of the 20-EMA at 0.6822.
- A (40.00-60.00) range by the RSI (14) indicates the unavailability of any potential trigger.
The AUD/USD pair is declining firmly after hitting a high of 0.6822 in the Asian session. The asset has displayed a steep reversal while attempting to surpass the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6848. Now, the downside move has pushed the asset below the 20-EMA at 0.6822.
On a four-hour scale, the pair is auctioning in a Descending Triangle pattern whose downward-sloping trendline is plotted from June 16 high at 0.7070. While the horizontal support is placed from July 1 low at 0.6764. The asset has sensed significant offers after attempting to surpass the downward-sloping trendline of the above-mentioned chart pattern.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which signals an indecisive move ahead due to the unavailability of any potential trigger.
Should the asset drop below July 1 low at 0.6766, the greenback bulls will drag the asset towards the 29 May 2020 high at 0.6683. A breach of the latter will drag the asset towards the 30 April 2020 high at 0.6570.
On the contrary, the greenback bulls could lose their grip if the asset violates Tuesday’s high at 0.6896. An occurrence of the same will drive the asset towards June 30 high at 0.6920, followed by June 28 high at 0.6965.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6819
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|0.6838
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6913
|Daily SMA50
|0.7018
|Daily SMA100
|0.7186
|Daily SMA200
|0.7215
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.685
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6764
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6965
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6817
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6797
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6784
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6698
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6957
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
