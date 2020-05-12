AUD/USD Price Analysis: Gains fresh bids above 0.6450, probes short-term falling wedge

AUD/USD refreshes the post-Tokyo open high, still down on the day.

A confluence of the two-day-old falling trend line, 50% Fibonacci retracement caps immediate upside.

The 0.6400 round-figure may offer additional downside filter.

AUD/USD takes the bids near 0.6470, still down 0.37% on a day, while heading into the European session on Tuesday.

In doing so, the Aussie pair extends pullback from short-term falling wedge bullish chart pattern while inching closer to the confirmation point that also includes 50% Fibonacci retracement of May 06-11 upside.

Hence, a clear break above 0.6470 will trigger fresh recovery moves of the pair targeting 0.6515 and the monthly top near 0.6565.

Alternatively, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the bullish pattern’s support line, respectively near 0.6445 and 0.6430, keep the pair’s short-term declines limited.

In case the AUD/USD slips below 0.6430, a slump to Wednesday’s low near 0.6375 can’t be ruled out. Though, 0.6400 might offer intermediate support.

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

Trend: Further recovery expected