AUD/USD Price Analysis: Further upside hinges on 15-week-old resistance break

- AUD/USD extends the previous day’s rebound from 21-DMA, renews intraday top of late.
- 15-week-long resistance line guards immediate upside, 100-DMA tests pullback moves.
- Oscillators do favor the bulls but January’s peak, 200-DMA will be tough nuts to crack for them.
AUD/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday peak surrounding 0.7270, up 0.15% intraday heading into Tuesday’s European session.
In doing so, the Aussie pair stretches the previous day’s recovery moves from the 21-DMA to battle a downward sloping resistance line from November 15, 2021, around 0.7275-80.
That said, the upbeat MACD and RSI conditions join a clear run-up beyond the 100-DMA to favor AUD/USD buyers to aim for the 0.7300 threshold.
However, tops marked in January 2022 and the 200-DMA, respectively around 0.7315 and 0.7330, will challenge the pair’s further advances.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive until staying beyond the 100-DMA level surrounding 0.7235.
During the quote’s weakness past-0.7235, the 0.7200 round figure and 21-DMA level of 0.7173 should gain the market’s attention as a break of which will recall the AUD/USD bears.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7272
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.7261
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7168
|Daily SMA50
|0.7183
|Daily SMA100
|0.7239
|Daily SMA200
|0.7333
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7286
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7158
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7285
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7094
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7237
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7207
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7184
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7056
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7312
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7364
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7441
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 amid Ukraine crisis, busy docket
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, as the US dollar remains strongly bid amid a return of risk-off flows after the Russia-Ukraine peace talks end with no progress. The US Treasury yields advance as firmer US inflation expectations. Russia-Ukraine updates, German inflation and US ISM PMI eyed.
GBP/USD defends 1.3400 despite USD rebound, risk-off mood
GBP/USD is defending 1.3400, having paused its rebound from two-month lows. Cable consolidates amid a cautious market mood and broad US dollar rebound, absorbing the latest Russia-Ukraine developments. UK/US PMIs awaited.
Gold stays easy near $1,900 with eyes on Ukraine
Gold begins March with mild losses after the biggest monthly jump since May. Markets await key trigger on Ukraine-Russia standoff after peace talks ended without any conclusion. Yields favor USD but Biden’s SOTU, Powell’s Testimony and US NFP will be a crucial catalyst.
Binance, Coinbase and Kraken refuse to freeze Russian crypto accounts
Three major cryptocurrency exchanges have refused to freeze the digital asset accounts of Russians following the Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister’s request.
Russian invasion tests central bankers this week
The first week of March will be another busy one for investors. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rock the financial markets with currencies and equities extending their losses.