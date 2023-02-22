AUD/USD Price Analysis: Further downside past 0.6850 hinges on weekly support line break

- AUD/USD licks its wounds after falling the most in a week.
- Clear U-turn from three-week-old resistance line, 50-SMA joins bearish MACD signals to suggest further downside.
- Ascending trend line from the last Friday restricts immediate downside of Aussie pair.
- Previous support line from December, 100-SMA add to the upside filters.
AUD/USD remains sidelined near 0.6860, printing mild gains by the press time of Wednesday’s Asian session, as bears take a breather following the biggest daily slump since the last Wednesday.
Even so, the Aussie pair keeps the previous week’s retreat from a downward-sloping resistance line from February 02, as well as the 50-SMA, amid a bearish MACD signal.
Also adding strength to the downside bias is the sustained trading below the support-turned-resistance line from late December 2022.
However, an upward-sloping support line from the last Friday, close to 0.6850 by the press time, restricts the immediate downside of the AUD/USD pair.
Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s run-up from December 2022 to early February 2023, near 0.6830, will precede the monthly low of 0.6811 to challenge the AUD/USD bears before giving them control.
On the contrary, the aforementioned three-week-old descending resistance line, near 0.6900, as well as the 50-SMA level of around 0.6910, guard short-term AUD/USD recovery ahead of the multi-day-old previous support line, close to 0.6935 at the latest.
It should be noted that the 100-SMA level of 0.6950 acts as the last defense of the AUD/USD pair bears.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6862
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.6854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.698
|Daily SMA50
|0.6891
|Daily SMA100
|0.6715
|Daily SMA200
|0.6805
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.692
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6848
|Previous Weekly High
|0.703
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6812
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6875
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6892
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6802
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6973
