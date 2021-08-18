AUD/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 0.7220 breakdown

- AUD/USD consolidates the heaviest fall since early June near 11-month low.
- October 2020 tops offer immediate support ahead of a downward sloping trend line from April.
- 20-DMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement guard immediate upside amid lackluster MACD, RSI.
After declining the most in over two months the previous day, AUD/USD licks its wounds around 0.7255, up 0.05% intraday, amid Wednesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Aussie pair flirts with October 2020 tops as nearly oversold RSI challenges the sellers as MACD prints bearish signals.
Other than the stated horizontal support near 0.7240-45, a four-month-old descending support line near 0.7220 also challenges the AUD/USD bears.
Hence, the pair’s further downside needs to conquer the 0.7220 support, a break of which will direct the pair bears towards 0.7180 and then to the 0.7000 psychological magnet.
Alternatively, the corrective pullback may aim for July’s low of 0.7288 and the 0.7300 threshold.
However, 20-DMA level of 0.7355 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 2020 to February 2021 upside near 0.7380 challenges the AUD/USD bulls afterward.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7255
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.7252
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7361
|Daily SMA50
|0.7464
|Daily SMA100
|0.7596
|Daily SMA200
|0.7611
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7342
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7242
|Previous Weekly High
|0.739
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.728
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7304
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7215
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7116
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7315
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7378
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7415
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
