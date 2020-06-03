AUD/USD Price Analysis: Further corrective downside likely amid bearish technical set up

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD looks to extend corrective slide from five-month tops.
  • Potential rising channel on hourly sticks points to the additional downside.
  • Overbought RSI and profit-taking could lend support to the bears.

AUD/USD is consolidating the sharp correction from five-month tops of 0.6983 reached in early Asia, as the bears await a fresh catalyst for the next push lower.

The aussie pared back gains after the Australian GDP contracted, as expected, in Q1. Meanwhile, markets took that as an excuse to take profits off the table following the relentless rise seen in the major so far this week.

The higher-yielding, AUD/USD, rallied hard on the narrative of a stronger economic rebound, as major economies re-emerge from the coronavirus pandemic-imposed lockdowns and travel bans.

Broad-based US dollar weakness amid a risk-on market environment continues to offer some support to the bulls. At the time of writing, the aussie adds 0.55% to trade at 0.6931, with room for additional corrective downside likely, as suggested by the technical set up on the hourly chart (1H).

Despite the upsurge, the spot is wavering in a rising channel formation on 1H, with a break below the trend line support of 0.6914 to validate the formation. Sellers will fight back control below the latter, opening floors for a test of the upward sloping 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6888.

Should the bears fail to defend the 21-HMA support, the slide could extend towards the confluence of the pattern target and bullish 50-HMA near 0.6824/20.

The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is overbought and has turned south, indicating some bearishness in the near-term.

Alternatively, a bounce off the channel support could see the spot revisit the multi-month tops. A break above which could expose the key 0.7000 level to the buyers. 

AUD/USD: 1-hour chart

 

AUD/USD: Additional levels

 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6931
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 0.6896
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6565
Daily SMA50 0.6398
Daily SMA100 0.6481
Daily SMA200 0.6658
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6899
Previous Daily Low 0.6774
Previous Weekly High 0.6683
Previous Weekly Low 0.6519
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6851
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6822
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6814
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6731
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6689
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6939
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6981
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7064

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates the corrective slide below 0.6950

AUD/USD consolidates the corrective slide below 0.6950

AUD/USD is consolidating the sharp correction from five-month tops of 0.6983 reached in early Asia. The Australian Q1 GDP contraction broke the record growth period. The aussie rallied hard on the narrative of a stronger economic rebound. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY corrects further from two-month highs amid unabated USD supply

USD/JPY corrects further from two-month highs amid unabated USD supply

USD/JPY extends its corrective slide from two-month highs of 108.85, as the sellers return on relentless US dollar selling seen across the board. The risk-on rally in the Asian markets continues to weigh on the haven greenback. 

USD/JPY News

WTI: Aims to fill the early-March gap above $41.00

WTI: Aims to fill the early-March gap above $41.00

WTI eases from a three-month high of $37.17 at the end of the four-day winning streak. The energy benchmark paid a little heed to the price-positive weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).

Oil News

Gold: extends losses below $1,730 amid broad risk-on sentiment

Gold: extends losses below $1,730 amid broad risk-on sentiment

Gold prices print two-day losing streak with an intraday low of $1,720.87. US President’s step back from using further military powers to tame the riots fuelled the risk-on sentiment off-late. Cautious optimism surrounding the coronavirus vaccine, hopes of economic restart also weigh the bullion.

Gold News

Lower Oil prices will weigh on energy states

Lower Oil prices will weigh on energy states

The coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it continue to wreak havoc on the global economy. The latest International Monetary Fund forecast calls for global GDP to decline 3% in 2020, slightly better than our forecast of -3.8%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures