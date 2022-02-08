AUD/USD Price Analysis: Fresh houly highs on the horizon as price mitigates imbalance

- AUD/USD bulls move in on a critical resistance structure.
- Eyes are on the weekly M-formation's neckline.
AUD/USD bulls are taking charge in the Asian session and are printing fresh hourly highs for the week's business so far:
Meanwhile, as per the prior analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears sink their teeth into US Nonfarm Payrolls, we have seen mitigation taking place on the daily charts. The bears will not need to show up if the downside thesis is going to play out in the near future.
AUD/USD prior analysis
At the start of the week's price analysis, it was stated that there was the potential for the mitigation of the markdown and the imbalance thereof:
This has played out, but the bulls have run with it and taken on the 61.8% retracement of the prior bearish impulse:
AUD/USD live market
AUD/USD weekly chart
The bears will be lurking now and if they commit, then the completion of the M-formation's retracement to the neckline on the weekly chart will tilt the bias back into the bear's hands once again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 100-DMA defends bulls around 1.1450
EUR/USD edges higher past-100-DMA, tests pullback from three-month-old horizontal resistance. Hidden bullish divergence, sustained trading above 100-DMA keeps buyers hopeful. October-November lows add to the upside filters, 50-DMA also tests sellers.
GBP/USD seesaws around 200-SMA inside immediate bullish channel
GBP/USD defends the previous day’s bounce off 50-SMA, treading water around 1.3530-35 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable pair dropped to a one-week low on Monday before taking a U-turn from 1.3490, which in turn portrays the two-week-old rising channel formation. Adding to the bullish is the recently steady MACD line in the positive territory.
Gold eases from two-week top above $1,800 on mixed concerns
Gold consolidates gains made during the last two days by keeping the pullback from a fortnight high near $1,820 during Tuesday’s Asian session. A rebound in the US Treasury yields, backed by mixed concerns over the US-China and US-Japan trade deals, seemed to have recently weighed on gold prices.
Bitcoin price heads to $48,000 before it encounters stiff resistance
Bitcoin price is coming off of the single most bullish and optimistic weekly candlestick close since the current downtrend (and new all-time high), which began during the week of November 12, 2021.
ECB: No more buyer of last resort
ECB backs away from hawkish path, but how long will it last? Southern European bond markets were in focus at the start of the week, as Italian and Greek bond yields surged and their spreads with German debt rose to multi-year highs.