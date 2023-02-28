AUD/USD Price Analysis: Flat-lines above 0.6700 mark, not out of the woods yet

- AUD/USD is seen consolidating its recent fall to the lowest level since January.
- A positive risk tone undermines the USD and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.
- The setup still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
The AUD/USD pair seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses, though manages to hold its neck above the 0.6700 mark heading into the North American session on Tuesday. The setup, meanwhile, remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
A modest recovery in the risk sentiment undermines the safe-haven US Dollar and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the risk-sensitive Aussie. That said, rising bets for more interest rate hikes by the Fed remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and act as a tailwind for the Greenback. This, along with looming recession risks and geopolitical tensions, suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the downside.
From a technical perspective, Friday's breakdown through confluence support near the 0.6800-0.6780 region was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The said area comprises the 200-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the rally from the October 2022 low. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone, validating the bearish outlook for the AUD/USD pair.
That said, bearish traders are likely to wait for sustained weakness below the 0.6700 round figure before placing fresh bets. The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the fall to the 0.6660 zone, or the 50% Fibo. level, en route to the 0.6600 mark. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 0.6550 region. The latter should act as a strong base for spot prices and help limit further losses, for the time being.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt beyond the 0.6750 level, or the daily top, could meet with a fresh supply near the 0.6780-0.6800 confluence support breakpoint, now turned resistance. A sustained strength beyond, however, might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the AUD/USD pair to the next relevant hurdle near the 0.6875-0.6880 region. This is followed by the 0.6900 mark and the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.6925 area, which should cap gains.
AUD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6738
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6739
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6914
|Daily SMA50
|0.6894
|Daily SMA100
|0.673
|Daily SMA200
|0.6799
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6745
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6698
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6921
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6719
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6716
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.671
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6663
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6757
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6774
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6803
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
