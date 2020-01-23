AUD/USD Price Analysis: Flashing green, Thursday's close pivotal

AUD/USD is reporting gains, validating seller exhaustion signaled by Wednesday's Doji.

A bullish Doji reversal would be confirmed if Thursday's close is above 0.6856.

AUD/USD picked up a bid around the 100-day average at 0.6840 about an hour ago and jumped to 0.6879 on the back of an upbeat Aussie jobs report.

At press time, the pair is trading at 0.6868, representing a 0.36% gain on the day. The uptick validates seller exhaustion signaled by Wednesday's Doji candle.

A bullish Doji reversal would be confirmed if the pair closes Thursday above Wednesday's high of 0.6856. That would open the doors for a potential break above 0.6934 (Jan. 16 high).

On the downside, a close below 100-day MA average at 0.6840 would signal a resumption of the sell-off from the Dec. 31 high of 0.7032.

Daily chart

Trend: Teasing bull reversal

Technical levels