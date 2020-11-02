AUD/USD Price Analysis: Falls back to 0.70, indicators are biased bearish

- AUD/USD erases minor bounce from 0.70 to 0.7025.
- Technical studies indicate scope for deeper declines below 0.70.
AUD/USD revisits session lows seen during the early Asian trading hours, having faced rejection at 0.7025 following the release of an above-forecast China Caixin Manufacturing PMI at 01:30 GMT.
The daily chart indicators suggest the risks are skewed to the downside.
To start with, the MACD histogram, an indicator used to identify trend changes and trend strength, is producing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.
The 14-day relative strength index is reporting a bearish bias with a below-50 print, and the 5- and 10-day simple moving averages are trending south.
Lastly, the lower highs and lower lows setup seen on the daily chart indicates the bears in control.
As such, deeper support levels 0.6921 (July 14 low) and 0.68 (200-day simple moving average). A close above the 10-day simple moving average would invalidate the bearish bias.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|0.7028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7119
|Daily SMA50
|0.7186
|Daily SMA100
|0.7113
|Daily SMA200
|0.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7072
|Previous Daily Low
|0.701
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7182
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7002
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7034
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7002
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6975
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7064
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7099
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7125
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
