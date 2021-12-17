AUD/USD Price Analysis: Failure to stay beyond 0.7200 directs sellers towards 21-DMA

- AUD/USD sellers attack intraday low, extends previous day’s pullback from monthly resistance.
- Steady RSI, bullish MACD signals keep buyers hopeful until breaking 21-DMA, 0.7125 will be the key afterward.
- Multiple DMAs, previous support line highlight 0.7300-05 as tough nut to crack for buyers.
AUD/USD retreats to intraday low around 0.7170, down 0.15% on a day during early Friday.
The Aussie pair refreshed monthly top the previous day but failed to provide a daily closing beyond the one-week-old resistance line, which in turn triggered the quote’s latest pullback.
However, bullish MACD signals and firmer RSI line favor buyers until witnessing a downside break of 21-DMA level of 0.7145.
Even if the quote drops back below 0.7145, a convergence of the support line of short-term rising wedge bearish formation and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October-December downside, around 0.7125, becomes the key to follow.
Meanwhile, a successful run-up beyond the 0.7200 mark will propel the quote towards the 0.7300 threshold comprising 100-DMA, 50-DMA and previous support line from August.
It should be noted, however, that 61.8% Fibo. level near 0.7340 and the mid-November swing high near 0.7370 will challenge the pair’s upside past 0.7300.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7172
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.7181
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7145
|Daily SMA50
|0.7303
|Daily SMA100
|0.7305
|Daily SMA200
|0.7472
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7225
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7144
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7188
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6995
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7194
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7175
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7142
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7103
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7062
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7223
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7264
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7303
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
