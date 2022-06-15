AUD/USD retreats from intraday high as traders revisit the upper line of weekly falling channel.

Monthly horizontal support adds to the downside filters, oversold RSI tests bears.

MACD teases bulls while suggesting corrective pullback towards 200-HMA.

AUD/USD pares intraday gains around 0.6900, the first in six days, as the quote fails to extend the short-term channel breakout heading into Wednesday’s European session.

The Aussie pair’s latest weakness appears doubtful amid oversold RSI (14). Also likely to challenge the AUD/USD sellers is the resistance-turned-support line of the one-week-old descending trend channel, around 0.6900 by the press time.

Even if the quote drops before 0.6900, a five-week-old horizontal area surrounding 0.6850-40 will be a crucial support to watch for the pair bears, a break of which could direct prices towards the mid-June 2020 low near 0.6775.

Meanwhile, the Aussie pair’s further upside may aim for the broad resistance area surrounding 0.7037-52, including multiple levels marked since May 11.

Following that, the 200-HMA level of 0.7075 appears the last defense of the AUD/USD bears.

In a case where the Aussie pair rises past 0.7075, the monthly high of 0.7283 will gain the market’s attention.

Overall, AUD/USD holds onto the recovery bias, despite the latest pullback, ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

AUD/USD: Hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected