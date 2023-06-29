AUD/USD Price Analysis: Fades post Aussie Retail Sales rebound, focus on 0.6545, Fed Chair Powell

- AUD/USD retreats from intraday high, fades Aussie data inspired gains at three-week low.
- Australia Retail Sales triggered corrective bounce with 0.7% MoM jump in May but inflation-linked woes are stronger.
- Bearish MACD signals, sustained trading below 200-DMA and challenges to sentiment weigh on prices.
- Convergence of ascending support line from October, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement appears a tough nut to crack for bears.
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily loss since early March, despite retreating from an intraday high to around 0.6605 amid early Thursday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Aussie pair eases from the daily tops while reversing Australia Retail Sales data-linked gains but stays mildly bid by the press time.
It’s worth noting that a surprise jump in the Aussie Retail Sales, to 0.7% MoM for May, offered breathing space to the bears after the Australian Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) disappointed the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hawks the previous day. However, fears of hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell seem to weigh on the AUD/USD price.
Technically, the risk-barometer pair’s U-turn from the 200-SMA, around 0.6695 by the press time, joins bearish MACD signals to keep the AUD/USD pair sellers hopeful.
However, the below-50.0 levels of the RSI (14) suggest bottom-picking of the Aussie pair, which in turn highlights the 0.6550-45 support confluence comprising the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the October-February north run and eight-month-old rising support line.
In a case where the AUD/USD drops below 0.6545, the odds of witnessing a slump towards the yearly low marked in May around 0.6460 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, a downward-sloping trend line from June 16, around 0.6675 at the latest, restricts the immediate upside of the AUD/USD pair ahead of the 200-SMA level of around 0.6695.
That said, the 0.6700 round figure also acts as an additional upside filter before directing the price to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and the monthly high, respectively near 0.6780 and 0.6900.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6608
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.6601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6724
|Daily SMA50
|0.6677
|Daily SMA100
|0.6706
|Daily SMA200
|0.6692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.669
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6597
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6886
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6663
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6818
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6633
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6654
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6569
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6536
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6476
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6754
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
