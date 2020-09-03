AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 0.7280, inverse cup-and-handle in play ahead of US data

- AUD/USD looks north ahead of the critical US ADP data.
- A bunch of healthy support levels holds the upside.
- US dollar remains underpinned by the upbeat ISM PMI.
AUD/USD is battling the 0.7300 barrier, down over 100-pips from 2020 highs of 0.7410 reached earlier this week.
The correction in the spot is mainly driven by the profit-taking rally in the US dollar across its main peers, after the greenback slumped to two-year lows on dovish Fed Chair Powell’s monetary policy stance.
Meanwhile, the renewed US-China tensions, in the face of the Trump administration announcement of the restrictions on the Chinese diplomates in America, also collaborates with the downside in the aussie.
While considering the technical view, the hourly chart paints a bearish picture for AUD/USD, as the price is on the verge of an inverse cup and handle pattern breakdown.
The spot briefly breached the critical horizontal (pattern) support at 0.7302 in the last hour, although an hourly closing below the latter is required to validate the bearish formation.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) inches lower, probing the oversold territory, currently trading at 30.20. This suggests that there is more scope to the downside.
Therefore, the sellers look to the bullish 200-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at 0.7280 as the immediate support.
Any pullbacks will meet stiff resistance at the downward-sloping 21-HMA at 0.7322, above which the robust resistance at 0.7349 will be put to test. That level is confluence of the 50 and 100-HMAs.
AUD/USD: Hourly chart
AUD/USD: Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7302
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|0.7339
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7223
|Daily SMA50
|0.7105
|Daily SMA100
|0.6868
|Daily SMA200
|0.6741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7382
|Previous Daily Low
|0.73
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7369
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.715
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7332
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7351
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7299
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7259
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7217
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.738
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7422
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7462
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 amid growing ECB pressure
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, already some 200 pips off the peak. ECB officials are reportedly concerned about the euro's appreciation. The dollar is extending its recovery after the Fed's dovish shift. US data is awaited later in the day.
GBP/USD breaches 1.3300 ahead of UK/US Services PMIs, Bailey’s speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3300 ahead of the London open. Brexit pessimism, comments from BOE policymakers stall a three-day winning streak. Key activity numbers may offer intermediate direction ahead of Friday’s NFP.
Gold stays offered for second day, eyes three-week-old support line
Gold extends the previous day’s losses below 100-bar EMA. Bearish MACD, downbeat RSI conditions favor the sellers. A falling trend line from August 11 adds to the upside filter.
Forex Today: Dollar beats only majors as markets cool, last NFP hints eagerly awaited
The US dollar continues gaining ground against the euro, pound, yen, and also gold but is losing some ground to commodity currencies. Hopes for a coronavirus vaccine fuel markets and two hints towards Friday's jobs report are eyed after disappointing outcomes beforehand.
WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00
WTI keeps pullback from $41.43, the lowest level in one month. Heavy draw in EIA inventories couldn’t disappoint energy bears amid chatters concerning Iraq’s push for exemption from OPEC+ output cut.