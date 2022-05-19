  • Aussie bulls are confident over the breakout of an Inverted Head and Shoulder pattern.
  • A bull cross, represented by 20 and 50-EMAs adds to the upside filters.
  • The RSI (14) has shifted into a 60.00-80.00 range, which signals more gains ahead.

The AUD/USD pair has witnessed a minor pullback after hitting a high of 0.7072 in the New York session. Earlier, the aussie bulls displayed a firmer rally after recording a fresh yearly low of 0.6829 last week.

A breakout of an Inverted Head and Shoulder chart pattern on an hourly scale has indicated a confident bullish reversal. The formation of the above-mentioned chart pattern denotes a prolonged inventory distribution in which the institutional investors purchase inventories from the retail participants.

A bull cross of 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.6992 indicates a firmer rally ahead.

Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which signals more gains going forward.

A pullback towards the 20-EMA at 0.7030 will be a bargain buy for the market participants that will send the asset towards the round level resistance at 0.7100. The occurrence of the same will drive the asset further towards May 3 high at 0.7148.

On the flip side, the greenback bulls could regain control if the asset drops below Wednesday’s low at 0.6948. This will drag the asset towards Monday’s low at 0.6872, followed by yearly lows at 0.6829.

AUD/USD hourly chart

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7065
Today Daily Change 0.0108
Today Daily Change % 1.55
Today daily open 0.6957
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.707
Daily SMA50 0.7285
Daily SMA100 0.724
Daily SMA200 0.7265
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7048
Previous Daily Low 0.6948
Previous Weekly High 0.7074
Previous Weekly Low 0.6828
Previous Monthly High 0.7662
Previous Monthly Low 0.7054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6987
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.701
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6921
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6885
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6821
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.702
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7084
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.712

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD fluctuates in narrow range below 1.0600

EUR/USD fluctuates in narrow range below 1.0600

EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed higher toward 1.0600 after having dipped below 1.0560 earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, however, the pair is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction as focus shifts to Consumer Confidence data from the eurozone.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD has extended its sideways grind below 1.2500 into the second half of the day on Friday. The dollar holds its ground following Thursday's selloff and doesn't allow the pair to gather momentum. The US economic docket won't feature any high-tier data releases.

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates weekly gains, stays below $1,850

Gold consolidates weekly gains, stays below $1,850

After having registered impressive gains on Thursday, gold stays relatively quiet and trades below $1,850 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield trades flat on the day following the two-day decline, failing to provide directional clues to XAU/USD.

Gold News

Vitalik Buterin sets date for Ethereum’s Merge, fueling a bullish breakout

Vitalik Buterin sets date for Ethereum’s Merge, fueling a bullish breakout

Ethereum Merge is one of the most awaited events in the ETH community. The Merge has been delayed several times over the past year, and the final date for the key event is here, according to co-founder Vitalik Buterin. 

Read more

Are we in a recession? Retail earnings preview: Costco, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, BIG

Are we in a recession? Retail earnings preview: Costco, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, BIG

Walmart and Target have spoken, and the market did not like it. Consumer spending is already being hit by inflation. Next week sees more retailers report earnings.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures