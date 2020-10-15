AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 0.71 after breach of crucial support

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD dives out of an ascending trendline on dovish RBA expectations. 
  • The breakdown is backed by bearish readings on key technical indicators. 

AUD/USD looks south, having breached trendline connecting Sept 25 and Oct 7 lows early Thursday. 

The downside break of the ascending trendline indicates a resumption of the sell-off from the Sept 1 high of 0.7413. 

Backing the breakdown is the below-50 or bearish reading on the 14-day relative strength index. Additionally, the MACD histogram is about to cross into the bearish territory below zero. 

As such, the pair could challenge support at 0.7096 (Oct 7 low). A violation there would expose the Sept 25 low of 0.7006. 

Alternatively, a close above the Oct 9 high of 0.7243 is needed to invalidate the bearish lower highs setup on the daily chart and put the bulls back into the driver's seat.

However, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to cut rates to 0.10% in November from the current record low of 0.25%. Hence, the bulls are likely to remain on the sidelines, allowing for a deeper decline in the currency pair. The pair is currently trading at 0.7130. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7130
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.43
Today daily open 0.7162
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7161
Daily SMA50 0.7209
Daily SMA100 0.7089
Daily SMA200 0.6787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7192
Previous Daily Low 0.7152
Previous Weekly High 0.7244
Previous Weekly Low 0.7096
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7177
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7167
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7145
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7129
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7105
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7185
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7209
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7225

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD looks south as yield differentials favor dollar strength

EUR/USD looks south as yield differentials favor dollar strength

Risks for EUR/USD appear skewed to the downside, as the US-German bond yield differentials are rising amid fears of a prolonged coronavirus-induced slowdown across the Eurozone. The pair will remain at the mercy of the macro factors ahead of the US jobless claims.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases towards 1.3000 ahead of the key EU summit

GBP/USD eases towards 1.3000 ahead of the key EU summit

GBP/USD fades Wednesday’s upside moves while easing towards the 1.3000 threshold. UK PM Johnson, top officials from Brussels blame each other for the Brexit deadlock. EU hopeful to extend Brexit talks beyond October 15 deadline, Johnson will make a decision today.

GBP/USD News

Gold trades near rising channel support

Gold trades near rising channel support

Gold is flirting with the lower end of a 2.5-week long-ascending channel. A breakdown would mean a continuation of the sell-of from mid-September highs. On the higher side, a close above the Oct 12 high of 1,933 is needed to invalidate the bearish lower highs setup. 

Gold News

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality

The US unemployment filings are expected to be 825,000 in the October 9 week. Continuing claims forecast at 10.7 million on October 2. Congressional tension over the stimulus package dominates markets.

Read more

WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s

WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s

WTI seesaws around one week high of $41.56 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the black gold respect upbeat oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ended on October 09 while challenging the one-week high.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures