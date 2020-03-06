AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eyeing a move beyond 38.2% Fibo. for bullish confirmation

  • AUD/USD showed some resilience below 0.6600 mark and found some dip-buying interest.
  • The technical set-up warrants some caution before positioning for any further positive move.

The AUD/USD pair reversed an early dip to sub-0.6600 levels and attracted some buying just ahead of a support marked by 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 0.7041-0.6434 downfall.

Currently hovering around the 0.6640 region, the pair has now moved back closer to two-week tops touched in reaction to the Fed's surprise 50 bps rate cut on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the intraday uptick now seems to have lifted the pair beyond a year-to-date descending trend-line resistance, which is closely followed by 38.2% Fibo. level.

However, technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to catch up with this week's positive move and warrant some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 0.6660 region (38.2% Fibo. level), which if cleared, might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.

The pair then might accelerate the positive move towards reclaiming the 0.6700 mark before eventually darting towards 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.6745-50 region.

AUD/USD daily chart

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6638
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.55
Today daily open 0.6602
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6638
Daily SMA50 0.6769
Daily SMA100 0.681
Daily SMA200 0.6835
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6638
Previous Daily Low 0.6584
Previous Weekly High 0.6628
Previous Weekly Low 0.6434
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6604
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6617
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6578
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6554
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6524
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6632
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6662
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6687

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

