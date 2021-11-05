AUD/USD Price Analysis: Extends the drop to test 100-DMA

By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD extends Thursday’s sell-off as the USD holds higher ground.
  • 100-DMA testing bullish commitments, as the aussie risks more declines.           
  • All eyes on US NFP data, with the upside to be capped by the 21-DMA.

AUD/USD remains on the backfoot below 0.7400, looking to extend Thursday’s sell-off amid the recent strength in the US dollar against its major rivals.

The rebound in the Treasury yields and fresh Chinese property sector concerns continue to keep the buoyant tone intact around the greenback. The aussie also remains on a cautious footing ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) release due later in the NA session at 1230 GMT.

Looking at AUD/USD’s daily chart, the major is testing the mildly bearish 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) support at 0.7380.

If the latter is breached, the sellers will need to take out the horizontal 50-DMA at 0.7365 on a daily closing basis to seek validation to the downside.

A fresh downswing towards the 0.7300 will be in the offing should the 50-DMA support give way.

The 14-Day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing south below the midline, suggesting that there is more room for the extension of the recent decline.

AUD/USD: Daily chart

On the flip side, the aussie bulls will face stiff resistance at the upward-pointing 21-DMA at 0.7443 on the road to recovery.

Recapturing the latter is critical to unleashing the additional recovery gains towards Thursday’s high of 0.7471.

The next critical upside barrier for the pair is envisioned at the 0.7500 round figure.

AUD/USD: Additional levels to consider

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7385
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 0.7401
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7446
Daily SMA50 0.7364
Daily SMA100 0.7381
Daily SMA200 0.7553
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7471
Previous Daily Low 0.7382
Previous Weekly High 0.7557
Previous Weekly Low 0.7463
Previous Monthly High 0.7557
Previous Monthly Low 0.7191
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7416
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7437
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7365
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7329
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7276
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7454
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7507
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7543

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 2021 low of 1.1524 appears at risk, eyes on NFP

EUR/USD: 2021 low of 1.1524 appears at risk, eyes on NFP

EUR/USD is consolidating the downside around mid-1.1500s, as the sellers catch a breather before resuming the sell-off towards the yearly lows of 1.1524. The US dollar holds the recent advance amid a rebound in the Treasury yields. US NFP awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3500 amid dovish BOE, focus shifts to NFP

GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3500 amid dovish BOE, focus shifts to NFP

GBP/USD sellers remain in control below 1.3500 amid dovish BOE, Brexit stalemate over the fishing row. The US dollar traders reposition ahead of the key NFP release. The pair eyes 2020 lows of 1.3411 after Thursday’s massive sell-off.

GBP/USD News

Gold looks to $1800 and $1805, NFP in focus

Gold looks to $1800 and $1805, NFP in focus

Gold price cheers the markets’ re-pricing of the global tightening expectations, looking to recapture the $1800 mark. Gold price rallied hard, despite the resurgent US dollar demand on Thursday, as the dovish BOE rate decision added to the Fed’s push back of the lift-off bets.

Gold News

Floki Inu to outperform Shiba Inu as Floki preps for 75% jump

Floki Inu to outperform Shiba Inu as Floki preps for 75% jump

Floki Inu price action, while limited in its history, shows interest by speculators. It is very likely that the cousin to Floki Inu – Shiba Inu – could suffer some deeper moves south if capital leaves that cryptocurrency for new FOMO opportunities in Floki Inu.

Read more

US Nonfarm Payroll October Preview: Inflation to the rescue? Premium

US Nonfarm Payroll October Preview: Inflation to the rescue?

With the Federal Reserve’s taper announcement out of the way, markets can return to reading the economic tea leaves for the direction of the US labor market. Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to rise by 425,000 in October. 

Read more

