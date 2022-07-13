- AUD/USD reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback from two-year low.
- Impending bear cross on MACD, downbeat RSI hints at the quote’s further weakness.
- Weekly support line lures sellers, bulls need validation from fortnight-old horizontal area.
AUD/USD flirts with an intraday low near 0.6740 as it retreats from the 50-HMA during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair also reverses from a broad horizontal area established from July’s start.
In addition to the pullback from the short-term key hurdles, a looming bear cross on the MACD and downward sloping RSI (14), not oversold, also keeps AUD/USD sellers hopeful.
That said, the recent multi-month low of 0.6710 appears immediate support for the pair traders to watch ahead of a one-week-old descending trend line, close to the 0.6700 threshold.
Also acting as the downside filter is March 2020 top surrounding 0.6685.
Meanwhile, the 50-HMA guards the quote’s immediate recovery moves around 0.6760 before the previously mentioned resistance area, between 0.6765 and 0.6780, plays its role.
Should the AUD/USD prices rise beyond 0.6780, the pair buyers may brace for the monthly high of 0.6900.
Overall, AUD/USD holds its bearish bias but the downside appears limited.
AUD/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6748
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.6758
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6888
|Daily SMA50
|0.7001
|Daily SMA100
|0.7174
|Daily SMA200
|0.7208
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6779
|Previous Daily Low
|0.671
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6896
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6761
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6753
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6818
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6856
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD meets fresh supply on RBNZ's 50 bps rate hike, eyes 0.6100
NZD/USD is heading back towards 0.6100, in a delayed reaction to the expected RBNZ 50 bps rate hike decision. The kiwi failed to react immediately to the announcement. The US dollar sees fresh demand in Asia, with all eyes on the critical US CPI release.
AUD/USD recaptures 0.6750 despite firmer USD, China covid woes
AUD/USD is advancing above 0.6750, unfazed by a broadly firmer US dollar, mixed market mood and China's covid concerns. Improvement in the Australian Consumer Confidence could be boding well for the aussie ahead of Chinese trade data, US CPI.
Gold Price bounces off yearly low above $1,700 ahead of US inflation
Gold Price portrays a corrective pullback from yearly low. White House optimism joins softer US data and mixed updates on China covid to favor XAUUSD recovery. US CPI for June will be crucial amid fears of Fed’s aggression, recession.
Cardano price proves “a rising tide does not lift all ships”
Cardano price validates last week's bearish trade setup as the bears are now in profit 12% since the plummet was prophesied. An additional fall to $0.20 is now on the table. If the bulls do not show up to recover the ADA price, soon expect the latter.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!