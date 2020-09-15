AUD/USD Price Analysis: Extends post-RBA minute run-up on strong China statistics

  • AUD/USD jumps 40-pips off 100-HMA after the recent data/event backed moves.
  • Thursday’s top holds the key to the further upside towards the monthly high.
  • Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the downside support.

AUD/USD takes the bids near 0.7305, up 0.28% on a day, during the early Tuesday. Upbeat figures of China’s August month data dump joins the trade-positive headlines from Beijing to propel the quote off-late.

Read: China’s Aug data dump: Retail Sales, Industrial Production beat estimates, AUD/USD in highs

As a result, the bulls are targeting Thursday’s top near 0.7325 during the immediate upside ahead of confronting the 0.7360/70 resistance area.

Should the buyers remain dominant past-0.7370, highs marked on August 31 and September 01 around 0.7415 will be in the spotlight.

Alternatively, a downside break of 100-HMA, at 0.7272 now, will have to slip beneath the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of September 8-10 upside, respectively around 0.7260 and 0.7240, to regain the sellers’ confidence.

In a case where the AUD/USD prices drop below 0.7240, the 0.7200 threshold will be on the sellers’ radar.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7304
Today Daily Change 16 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.22%
Today daily open 0.7288
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7262
Daily SMA50 0.7163
Daily SMA100 0.6942
Daily SMA200 0.6759
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7305
Previous Daily Low 0.7264
Previous Weekly High 0.7325
Previous Weekly Low 0.7192
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7289
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7279
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7266
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7244
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7225
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7308
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7327
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7349

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

