AUD/USD Price Analysis: Extends post-RBA minute run-up on strong China statistics

AUD/USD jumps 40-pips off 100-HMA after the recent data/event backed moves.

Thursday’s top holds the key to the further upside towards the monthly high.

Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the downside support.

AUD/USD takes the bids near 0.7305, up 0.28% on a day, during the early Tuesday. Upbeat figures of China’s August month data dump joins the trade-positive headlines from Beijing to propel the quote off-late.

Read: China’s Aug data dump: Retail Sales, Industrial Production beat estimates, AUD/USD in highs

As a result, the bulls are targeting Thursday’s top near 0.7325 during the immediate upside ahead of confronting the 0.7360/70 resistance area.

Should the buyers remain dominant past-0.7370, highs marked on August 31 and September 01 around 0.7415 will be in the spotlight.

Alternatively, a downside break of 100-HMA, at 0.7272 now, will have to slip beneath the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of September 8-10 upside, respectively around 0.7260 and 0.7240, to regain the sellers’ confidence.

In a case where the AUD/USD prices drop below 0.7240, the 0.7200 threshold will be on the sellers’ radar.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expected