AUD/USD Price Analysis: Extends gains, eyes 0.64

- Risk-on continues to power gains in AUD/USD
- The hourly chart suggests potential for a stronger rally above 0.64.
AUD/USD continues to gain altitude with risk reset triggered by renewed hopes of coronavirus treatment overshadowing China's first-quarter gross domestic product decline, its first economic contraction since 1992.
The pair is now trading near 0.6370, representing a 0.67% gain on the day, having hit a session high of 0.6385 early Friday.
The spot could rise further above 0.64, as the hourly chart is reporting a failed rising wedge breakdown, which is widely considered a strong bullish signal. Further, the chart shows an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout and strong bounce from the ascending 200-hour average. The daily chart relative strength index is also reporting bullish conditions with an above-50 print.
On the downside, 0.6264, the low of Thursday's long-tailed candle, is the level to beat for the bears.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6372
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|0.6327
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6142
|Daily SMA50
|0.6358
|Daily SMA100
|0.661
|Daily SMA200
|0.6717
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6334
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6264
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6369
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5991
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6307
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6291
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6283
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6239
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6213
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6353
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6378
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6422
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends the retreat to 0.6350 amid downbeat China's Q1 GDP
AUD/USD extends the retreat from near 0.6380 following downbeat China's Q1 GDP data and mixed activity numbers. The aussie now tests 0.6350 as the US dollar attempts a bounce across the board despite risk-on.
USD/JPY off lows, still below 108.00 amid risk-on
USD/JPY has bounced-off lows but remains below 108.00, taking cues from broad dollar price action. The spot derives support from the risk-on market profile induced by the re-opening of the US economy and the progress on Gilead's coronavirus drug.
WTI drops more than 30 cents as China registers first GDP contraction since 1992
WTI feels the pull of gravity on China's dismal GDP growth rate. China, on Friday, reported a 6.8% drop in the gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter in annualized terms versus expectations for a 6.5% decline.
Gold: Bull flag or rising wedge breakdown?
Gold's 4-hour chart shows a rising wedge and a bull flag pattern. To start with, the pullback from the April 14 high of $1,747 to $1,700 has taken the shape of a bull flag, a pause which usually accelerates the preceding bullish move.
Signs of US economy reopening stirs market sentiment
Markets are revelling in President Trump's reopening plans and kicking into a higher gear as Boeing is said to resume commercial aircraft production at Puget Sound in a phased approach, beginning next week.