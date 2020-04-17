AUD/USD Price Analysis: Extends gains, eyes 0.64

Risk-on continues to power gains in AUD/USD

The hourly chart suggests potential for a stronger rally above 0.64.

AUD/USD continues to gain altitude with risk reset triggered by renewed hopes of coronavirus treatment overshadowing China's first-quarter gross domestic product decline, its first economic contraction since 1992.

The pair is now trading near 0.6370, representing a 0.67% gain on the day, having hit a session high of 0.6385 early Friday.

The spot could rise further above 0.64, as the hourly chart is reporting a failed rising wedge breakdown, which is widely considered a strong bullish signal. Further, the chart shows an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout and strong bounce from the ascending 200-hour average. The daily chart relative strength index is also reporting bullish conditions with an above-50 print.

On the downside, 0.6264, the low of Thursday's long-tailed candle, is the level to beat for the bears.

Hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels