AUD/USD Price Analysis: Extends Australia employment-led gains towards 0.7370

- AUD/USD remains on the front foot after defying weekly falling channel.
- Bullish MACD signals, firmer RSI adds to the upside bias.
- Latest swing high could test the bulls before directing them to 0.7460.
- 200-SMA, ascending trend line from late January offer extra challenge for sellers.
AUD/USD grinds higher around the weekly top, up 0.35% intraday near 0.7315 during Thursday’s Asian session.
The Aussie pair’s latest gains could be linked to the firmer employment report for February, which in turn propelled the quote to defy a one-week-old descending trend channel formation.
Read: AUD/USD pierces 0.7300 on upbeat Australia Employment, Ukraine-led risk-on mood
The channel break also gains support from the upbeat MACD and RSI to direct AUD/USD buyers towards the latest swing high of 0.7370.
However, the RSI line might turn overbought following the 0.7370, if not then the monthly high of 0.7441 and 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion of January-March moves, near 0.7460-65, will challenge the pair’s advances.
On the contrary, pullback moves remain elusive beyond the upper line of the aforementioned channel, close to 0.7290.
Following that, the 200-SMA and the seven-week-old rising support line, respectively near 0.7210 and 0.7190, will challenge AUD/USD bears.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7313
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33%
|Today daily open
|0.7289
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7258
|Daily SMA50
|0.7198
|Daily SMA100
|0.722
|Daily SMA200
|0.7306
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7297
|Previous Daily Low
|0.718
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7441
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7252
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7224
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7213
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7138
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7096
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7373
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7448
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
