AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eases from weekly falling channel resistance to attack 100-HMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD refreshes intraday low after stepping back from 0.7287.
  • 100-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement can question short-term sellers.
  • 200-HMA adds to the upside barriers beyond the 0.7300 threshold.
  • Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations ease from 3.3% to 3.1% for September.

AUD/USD takes offers around 0.7265, down 0.25% on a day, during the early Thursday. While weakness the latest Aussie data, as well as risk-reset, can be counted as fundamental catalysts behind the quote’s pullback, a short-term falling channel since September 04 plays its technical role.

However, 100-HMA questions the pairs’ further downside around 0.7260 ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of August 25-30 upside, near 0.7250.

Although the bears are likely to recede control around 0.7250, their further dominance will aim for the 0.7200 round-figures ahead of refreshing the monthly low while visiting the channel’s support near 0.7175.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the channel resistance of 0.7285 will have to cross the 200-HMA level of 0.7305 before allowing the bulls to retake controls.

In doing so, 0.7340 and 0.7380 could gain market attention before the previous month’s top, also the multi-month peak, surrounding 0.7415.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.727
Today Daily Change -13 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.18%
Today daily open 0.7283
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7247
Daily SMA50 0.7143
Daily SMA100 0.6915
Daily SMA200 0.6753
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7288
Previous Daily Low 0.7192
Previous Weekly High 0.7416
Previous Weekly Low 0.7222
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7251
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7228
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7221
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7158
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7124
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7317
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7351
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7414

 

 

Latest Forex News

