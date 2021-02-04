- AUD/USD fades Wednesday’s corrective pullback, eases from intraday high.
- Weekly trend line breakout, sustained trading above 50-day EMA favor bulls.
- December 21 low could lure Aussie bears below the key EMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside filters.
AUD/USD drops to 0.7628 in the latest pullback from the intraday high of 0.7649 during early Thursday. In doing so, the aussie pair steps back from the key resistance, previous support, comprising multiple levels marked since the mid-December 2020.
Considering the normal RSI conditions, coupled with the strength of the aforementioned hurdle near 0.7645/50, AUD/USD is likely to witness further downside.
Though, the recent breakout of a one-week-old resistance line, now support near 0.7610, can test the intraday sellers.
Also acting as the key support is 50-day EMA level of 0.7595, a break of which could direct AUD/USD bears to the late December’s low surrounding 0.7460.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 0.7650 will escalate the previous day’s recovery moves toward a falling trend line from January 06, currently around 0.7770.
During the rise, the 0.7700 can offer an intermediate halt whereas January’s top, also the highest since early 2018, around 0.7820 could lure the AUD/USD bulls afterward.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7638
|Today Daily Change
|17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|0.7621
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7707
|Daily SMA50
|0.761
|Daily SMA100
|0.7395
|Daily SMA200
|0.7176
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7627
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7594
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7592
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7615
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7607
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7601
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7569
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7634
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7647
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7666
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
