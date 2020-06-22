- AUD/USD fails to keep the weekly top of 0.6926 despite upbeat Aussie data.
- Australia’s CBA PMI data crossed market consensus and prior during June.
- A sustained break of 200-HMA, short-term falling trend line favors the bulls.
- Last-Tuesday’s top might offer an intermediate halt during the rise towards 0.7000 threshold.
Having recently refreshed the one-week top to 0.6926, AUD/USD recedes to 0.6918 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recently ignored the strong activity numbers from Australia. In doing so, the quote seems to concentrate back on the early-day retracement amid challenges to the previous risk-on sentiment.
Australia’s Commonwealth Bank recently released the preliminary reading of June month PMI. As per the data, Manufacturing PMI crossed 49.3 forecast to 49.8 whereas Services PMI registered a solid rise to 53.2 versus 25.7 expected and 26.9 prior.
Even so, the bulls cheer the ability to stay past-200-HMA and a falling trend line from June 10 to aim for 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of June 10-15 fall, around 0.6955. Though, June 16 top near 0.6975 could act as a buffer during the pair’s rise to 0.7000 round-figures.
Should the buyers remain dominant past-0.7000 round-figure, the monthly top around 0.7065 can easily be refreshed with 0.7100 being the follow-on target on their radars.
Alternatively, a confluence of 200-HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement close to 0.6885 offers nearby support to the pair during the pullback. Though, the resistance-turned-support, currently around 0.6850, may restrict the quote additional weakness.
In a case where the sellers sneak in around 0.6850, 0.6800 and the monthly bottom surrounding 0.6775 will become their favorites.
AUD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6921
|Today Daily Change
|86 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|1.26%
|Today daily open
|0.6835
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6836
|Daily SMA50
|0.6601
|Daily SMA100
|0.6494
|Daily SMA200
|0.6666
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6912
|Previous Daily Low
|0.683
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6977
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6776
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6861
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6881
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6806
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6776
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6723
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6888
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6941
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6971
