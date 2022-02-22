AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eases from four-month-old resistance around 0.7200

- AUD/USD retreats from intraday high, seesaws around the key resistance line after multiple failures to pierce it.
- Momentum line signals further upside, 100-DMA acts as extra hurdle to the north.
- Three-week-old rising trend line, 21-DMA restrict short-term downside.
AUD/USD extends pullback from intraday top to 0.7185, down 0.08% on a day as it flirts with a downward sloping resistance line from October 2021 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
Sustained trading beyond the 21-DMA and an ascending trend line from January 28 joins the rising Momentum line to support AUD/USD buyers.
However, multiple failures to provide a daily closing beyond the aforementioned resistance line near 0.7200 challenge the quote’s further upside.
Even if the AUD/USD prices rise beyond 0.7200 on a daily closing basis, the 100-DMA level of 0.7240 will question the pair buyers.
Alternatively, pullback moves may initially aim for the short-term support line near 0.7150 ahead of testing the 21-DMA level near 0.7130.
Following that, the 0.7050 and December 2021 low near 0.6990 may offer intermediate halts during the fall to challenge the yearly bottom surrounding 0.6965.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Bears waiting for entry
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7189
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.7193
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7131
|Daily SMA50
|0.7174
|Daily SMA100
|0.7243
|Daily SMA200
|0.7346
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7223
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7166
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7229
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7086
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7201
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7188
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7165
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7137
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7108
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7251
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7279
