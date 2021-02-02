AUD/USD Price Analysis: Drops to over one-month lows, sub-0.7600 levels

- RBA’s dovish surprise prompted some fresh selling around AUD/USD on Tuesday.
- A sudden pickup in the USD demand further contributed to the intraday downfall.
- A sustained break below the 0.7570-65 region will set the stage for further decline.
The AUD/USD pair extended the post-RBA retracement slide from the 0.7660 area and dropped to its lowest level since late December during the mid-European session.
A goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped revive the US dollar demand, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor dragging the pair lower. Bears are now looking to extend the downfall further below the 0.7600 mark, representing the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.7522-0.7820 strong move up.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts have been gaining negative traction and support prospects for further weakness. That said, any subsequent fall is likely to find decent support near a four-week-old descending trend-line, currently around the 0.7570-65 region.
Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of the recent corrective slide from multi-year tops. The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the downward trajectory and aim towards challenging the key 0.7500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 0.7655-60 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. A sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier is needed to negate any near-term bearish bias. This, in turn, might push the AUD/USD pair through the 0.7700 mark, towards the 0.7750 resistance.
AUD/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7601
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.762
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7724
|Daily SMA50
|0.76
|Daily SMA100
|0.7389
|Daily SMA200
|0.7165
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7663
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7606
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7592
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7628
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7641
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7596
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7573
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7539
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7653
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7687
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7711
