AUD/USD Price Analysis: Drops further below 0.7200 on downbeat China trade balance

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD extends pullback from a six-week-old resistance line, declines further below 200-bar SMA after China trade numbers.
  • China’s September month Trade Balance eased to $37B (USD), 257.68B (CNY).
  • The confluence of 100-bar SMA and a two-week-old support line can probe the bears.

AUD/USD drops to lowest since last Thursday while flashing 0.7164 figures during the early Tuesday. In doing so, the pair reacts to China’s September month trade numbers.

Although Beijing trade balance with the US rose over 2.0% during the January-September period, the monthly figures were disappointing, which in turn challenged the AUD buyers. Details suggest the headlines Trade Balance dropped to 257.8B Chinese yuan (CNY) versus 416.6B prior. Further, the USD terms numbers were equally disappointing with $37B actual compared to $59.9B forecast and $58.9B previous readouts.

The bears are currently targeting 0.7150/45 support confluence that comprising 100-bar SMA and an upward sloping trend line from September 25. Though, weak RSI conditions might challenge the AUD/USD bears afterward.

Should the sellers refrain from respecting the 0.7145 support level, the monthly low of 0.7095 and the previous month’s bottom of 0.7004 will be their favorites.

On the contrary, 200-bar SMA and a falling trend line from September 01, respectively near 0.7225 and 0.7240, will challenge the AUD/USD bulls before directing them to the mid-September peak surrounding 0.7350.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7171
Today Daily Change -38 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.53%
Today daily open 0.7209
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7175
Daily SMA50 0.721
Daily SMA100 0.7078
Daily SMA200 0.6784
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7242
Previous Daily Low 0.7202
Previous Weekly High 0.7244
Previous Weekly Low 0.7096
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7217
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7227
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7194
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7179
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7155
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7233
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7257
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7272

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

