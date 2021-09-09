AUD/USD Price Analysis: Drops back below 50-DMA to print four-day downtrend

- AUD/USD refreshes intraday low after declining for the last three days.
- Pullback from four-month-old resistance line precedes break of ascending trend line from late August and 50-DMA to favor bears.
- July low lures short-term sellers, bulls need validation from monthly peak.
AUD/USD takes offers around 0.7355, down 0.16% intraday during early Thursday.
In doing so, the quote drops back below 50-DMA after a brief upside break amid the last week that couldn’t cross a descending trend line resistance line from early May. The pullback move also gained acceptance on breaking a three-week-old support line.
Given the firmer Momentum line backing the sellers, coupled with the break of the key technical supports, AUD/USD prices are likely to remain pressured towards the July month’s low near 0.7288. However, the 0.7300 threshold may offer an intermediate halt during the fall.
In a case where the pair sellers keep reins past 0.7288, 0.7230 and 0.7150 may challenge them ahead of directing to the yearly low of 0.7105.
On the flip side, 50-DMA and the support-turned-resistance line, respectively near 0.7365 and 0.7420, guard the quote’s short-term recovery ahead of a bit broader resistance line near 0.7460.
If at all the AUD/USD bulls cross the 0.7460 hurdle, they need to stay beyond the monthly high near 0.7480 to keep buyers hopeful to meet the 0.7600 mark, surrounding 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May–August downside.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7361
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.7366
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7307
|Daily SMA50
|0.7368
|Daily SMA100
|0.7537
|Daily SMA200
|0.761
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7405
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7345
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7478
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7284
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7368
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7382
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7339
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7311
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7278
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7399
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7432
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.746
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
