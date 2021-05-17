AUD/USD Price Analysis: Downside appears cushioned around 0.7720-0.7715 region

  • AUD/USD drops after facing rejection near Friday’s high of 0.7788.
  • The aussie to find strong bids around 0.7720 region.
  • RSI holds above the midline, keeping the buyers hopeful.

AUD/USD is battling the critical short-term 21-daily moving average (DMA) at 0.7762, as the sellers return amid a pause in the US dollar sell-off across the board.

The aussie fails to benefit from the rise in gold and silver prices, as markets turn risk-averse amid mixed Chinese activity numbers, which suggested an uneven economic recovery in the Australian top export destination.

At the time of writing, the aussie is trading around 0.7750, down 0.23% on the day, having faced rejection just shy of Friday’s high of 0.7788.

The AUD bulls need to take out the latter to resume its uptrend towards 0.7800. Acceptance above the round figure could call for a meaningful move higher.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is edging lower but remains above the midline, suggesting that the downside potential could be limited.

AUD/USD daily chart

Strong support awaits around the 0.7720 region, which is the confluence of the 100 and 50-DMAs.

Note that the price hasn’t given a daily closing below these two averages since May 4.

A breach of the latter could expose the 0.7700 psychological level. Further south, the May 4 low of 0.7675 could test the bearish commitments.

AUD/USD additional levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7754
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 0.7777
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7763
Daily SMA50 0.7712
Daily SMA100 0.7723
Daily SMA200 0.7495
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7788
Previous Daily Low 0.7713
Previous Weekly High 0.7892
Previous Weekly Low 0.7688
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7759
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7742
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7731
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7684
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7656
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7806
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7834
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7881

 

 

 

