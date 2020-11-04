AUD/USD Price Analysis: Defies two-month-old resistance breakout amid risk-off markets

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD extends reversal from three-week high as blue wave hopes fade.
  • 50-day SMA adds to the upside barrier, seven-day-old horizontal support challenge the bears.

Having initially rose to the highest since October 12, AUD/USD currently prints 0.68% intraday losses during the early Wednesday. The aussie pair recently dropped to 0.7048 before bouncing back to 0.7100 by press time.

Considering the increasing challenges to the Democrats, as portrayed by Smarkets’ forecast of 65% chances for President Donald Trump’s victory, global markets turn risk-off.

Check live updates: Four more years for Trump or a victory for Biden? – Live coverage

As a result, the US dollar index (DXY) reverses the current week’s fall with a heavy rise probing the late September tops above 94.00.

The USD moves also weigh on the AUD/USD prices that defy the early-Asian break out of a falling trend line from September 01, at 0.7141 now. The reversal could also be attributed to the pair’s inability to cross 50-day SMA, currently around 0.7180.

On the downside, an area including lows marked since September 25, near 0.7000-0.6990, offers strong support.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7078
Today Daily Change -69 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.97%
Today daily open 0.7147
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7115
Daily SMA50 0.7183
Daily SMA100 0.7117
Daily SMA200 0.6804
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7176
Previous Daily Low 0.7027
Previous Weekly High 0.7182
Previous Weekly Low 0.7002
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7119
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7084
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7057
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6968
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6908
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7206
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7266
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7355

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets turn upbeat

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets turn upbeat

The US 2020 Presidential Elections are coming out and markets are turning upbeat once again as a Biden win still remains on the cards. Live coverage of the critical event. 

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD sustains the bounce around 1.1650 as Blue wave hopes still alive

EUR/USD sustains the bounce around 1.1650 as Blue wave hopes still alive

EUR/USD bounces to 1.1650, as the US dollar retreats amid risk-recovery. Trump leads in the South while Biden remains favorite in the North. Biden wins Arizona, Florida goes to Trump. 

EUR/USD News

Gold slips again below $1900 as US election race tightens

Gold slips again below $1900 as US election race tightens

Gold is slipping below $1900 once again, as the uncertainty rises amid prospects of a contested election or split government. The safe-haven US dollar is jumping on intensifying risk-off mood. 

Gold news

AUD/USD jumps back above 0.71 in tandem with S&P 500 futures

AUD/USD jumps back above 0.71 in tandem with S&P 500 futures

AUD/USD jumps back above 0.7100, as the US dollar retreats from multi-week highs amid improving market mood. S&P 500 futures rebound over 1.50% as prospects of a Blue wave win remain alive and kicking. 

AUD/USD News

WTI buyers attack $39.00 as US election polls keep optimists hopeful

WTI buyers attack $39.00 as US election polls keep optimists hopeful

WTI portray another attempt to refresh one-week high. API marked a surprise draw in inventories for the week ended on October 30. Risks wobble amid mixed clues concerning the blue wave forecasts, Trump gives a tough fight to Biden.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures