AUD/USD Price Analysis: Defies two-month-old resistance breakout amid risk-off markets

- AUD/USD extends reversal from three-week high as blue wave hopes fade.
- 50-day SMA adds to the upside barrier, seven-day-old horizontal support challenge the bears.
Having initially rose to the highest since October 12, AUD/USD currently prints 0.68% intraday losses during the early Wednesday. The aussie pair recently dropped to 0.7048 before bouncing back to 0.7100 by press time.
Considering the increasing challenges to the Democrats, as portrayed by Smarkets’ forecast of 65% chances for President Donald Trump’s victory, global markets turn risk-off.
Check live updates: Four more years for Trump or a victory for Biden? – Live coverage
As a result, the US dollar index (DXY) reverses the current week’s fall with a heavy rise probing the late September tops above 94.00.
The USD moves also weigh on the AUD/USD prices that defy the early-Asian break out of a falling trend line from September 01, at 0.7141 now. The reversal could also be attributed to the pair’s inability to cross 50-day SMA, currently around 0.7180.
On the downside, an area including lows marked since September 25, near 0.7000-0.6990, offers strong support.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7078
|Today Daily Change
|-69 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.97%
|Today daily open
|0.7147
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7115
|Daily SMA50
|0.7183
|Daily SMA100
|0.7117
|Daily SMA200
|0.6804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7176
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7027
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7182
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7002
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7119
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7084
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7057
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6968
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6908
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7206
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7266
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7355
