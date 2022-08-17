- AUD/USD off lows but struggles around 0.7000 amid dismal Aussie wage data.
- US dollar remains in a consolidative mode ahead of the Fed minutes.
- Bears test bulls’ commitments at critical 21 DMA, with Australian jobs next of note.
AUD/USD is resuming the downtrend seen so far this week, following Tuesday’s brief reprieve, as bears cheer the downbeat Australian Wage Price Index.
The miss on the Australian wage data suggests that the RBA could slow down its tightening path amid the first signs of inflation cooling off. Thursday’s employment data will, therefore, hold the key for the RBA’s future policy guidance.
Although the downside in the spot remains limited, courtesy of the hawkish rate hike by the RBNZ and a broad US dollar consolidation, as attention shifts towards the Fed July meeting minutes. The US dollar index is trading at 106.42, down 0.07% on the day.
From a short-term technical perspective, the pair is drawing temporary support from the upward-pointing 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 0.6981.
A breach of the latter will bring the horizontal 100 DMA at 0.6966 in play. A sharp drop towards the mildly bullish 50 DMA at 0.6896 could be in the offing if bears take out the 100 DMA.
Therefore, it could be safe to say that the sell-off triggered following a rejection at a critical horizontal 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 0.7120 may be facing exhaustion.
Buyers need to crack the daily high of 0.7070, above which is the 0.7100 round figure.
On the flip side, the immediate downside cap aligns at 0.7000, below which sellers will look to challenge the 0.6970 demand area, where the 21 and 100 DMAs hang around.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
However, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) still holding above the midline, the ‘buy the dips’ trade could be seen in the aussie.
Bulls need to crack the daily highs of 0.7033 in order to test the 0.7050 psychological level.
The 21 and 100 DMA bullish crossover continues to keep the 200 DMA at 0.7120 on buyers’ radars.
AUD/USD: Additional levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7001
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.7022
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6984
|Daily SMA50
|0.6932
|Daily SMA100
|0.7075
|Daily SMA200
|0.7148
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7071
|Previous Daily Low
|0.699
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7137
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6898
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7021
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.704
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6984
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6947
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7065
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7108
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7146
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles around 0.7000 amid weaker USD, Australian Wage data miss
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.7000, consolidating the dismal Australian wage price data-led losses. Softening wage growth data could prompt the RBA to slow down its policy tightening. The US dollar looks to extend the previous sell-off ahead of the FOMC minutes.
EUR/USD: 1.0100 remains in sight below 21 DMA, EU GDP, Fed minutes awaited
EUR/USD consolidates the previous rebound amid a cautiously optimistic mood. US dollar takes a breather ahead of Fed minutes, the euro awaits Eurozone GDP. The shared currency remains weighed down by recession fears and gas crises.
Gold bears are lurking below $1,785
Gold is flat on the day trading at around $1,776.50 and sticking to a tight range of between $1,773.91 to a high of $1,776.85. The yellow metal fell due to rising Treasury yields weighed on investor appetite. A slightly stronger US dollar was also a headwind for investor demand.
Dogecoin price to provide a buying opportunity before exploding 35%
Dogecoin price sees a slow decline in bullish momentum as a major hurdle puts an end to its explosive move. A pullback is emerging for DOGE and is likely an opportunity that will allow bulls to recuperate and prepare for the next rally.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!